Smoky council wants more info

SPN Staff

The M.D. of Smoky Rvier received a presentation at its meeting April 16 from I Want Wireless on their proposal to place a 150-foot standalone tower on the grounds of the Smoky River Emergency Services Fire Hall.



I Want Wireless claims their company will be able to provide faster Internet service to the Town of Falher and the surrounding rural region.



Council has requested that the administration gather more information before making a final decision on the proposal from I Want Wireless.