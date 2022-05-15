Smoky chamber sets priorities

Richard Froese
South Peace News
Smoky River Chamber of Commerce has set its steps and priorities to promote businesses and boost community spirit.
The board of the newly-formed chamber for the Falher-McLennan area discussed and approved priorities at its regular meeting April 21.
“We’re excited to be stepping into this next phase for the chamber and to hear from the business community about what support they feel they need,” president Nichole Simard says.
“During the strategy session, we confirmed a few foundational things the chamber needs to do to truly get re-established such as launching our website.”
The board approved five other priorities as the chamber strives to build businesses and support by the local community.
Those include:
- business advertising for the Falher Honey Festival scheduled for June 17-19;
- business advertising through sponsorships of flower baskets for downtown Falher.
For many years, the former Smoky River Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Falher and Area Chamber of Commerce organized the Adopt-a-Basket program for downtown Falher.
- ocasional in-person or virtual learning sessions for businesses;
- support for immigration efforts for Ukrainians to the Smoky River region;
- plans for winter season activities and some dynamic business advertising and training opportunities.
A vote to amalgamate the McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce and the Smoky River Regional Chamber of Commerce was strongly supported at a special meeting April 6 in McLennan.
During the special meeting, the board approved its mandate to serve, support and advocate for the business community and other business stakeholders in the region that includes the communities of Falher, McLennan, Girouxville, Donnelly and others in the M.D. of Smoky River.
The board endeavours to equitably balance activity, promotions and funding among the membership, communities and region the chamber serves.
For more information, please contact the Smoky River chamber by email at smokyriverchamber@gmail.com.