Smith reigns supreme! July 20, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The High Prairie Fish & Game Association held its 2022 Northern Lights Alberta Provincial Trapshooting Association [APTA] Trap Shoot July 8-10. High Prairie’s Rodney Smith, right, won the annual High Overall Trophy. Above, he receives the trophy from club president Leo Forseille. Past winners were David Shiers [twice] and Art Peyton. While out-of-town entries were down from previous years, the club thanks those who made the trip to shoot. The good news is seven local shooters were welcomed to the APTA so, locally, the sport continues to grow. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email