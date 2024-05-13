‘Smashing’ good time June 1 at Grimshaw

Even feel like smashing something just for fun?

Well, an event in Grimshaw June 1 from noon to 4 p.m. has the answer for you!

At its April 24 meeting, Grimshaw town council approved a request from Room 27 Youth Centre to use the south side parking lot by the centre at the Town of Grimshaw administration office for their “Smash the Lot Carnival” fundraising event on June 1.

The event is geared toward people aged 12 years and up and includes a “smash corner” where attendees who enjoy a bit of destruction can safely smash various objects.