Sing praises to the Lord!

The High Prairie Community Gospel Sing returned April 30, held on the fifth Sunday of the month. About 40 people from several local churches enjoyed an evening of hymns and choruses at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene. Several people shared in special songs while time was given for people to choose their favourite hymns and other inspirational songs for everyone to sing. The two-hour evening service allows people from various churches to gather to sing and celebrate. Following the service, time is set aside for fellowship and refreshments.

Andrea Loge, left, and Heather Tomlinson lead in singing hymns at the Gospel Sing in High Prairie. Psalm 100 in the Bible (KJV) says, “Make a joyful noise unto the Lord. . .” and that is exactly what occurs during the the High Prairie Community Gospel Sing, which returned April 30. The Gospel Sing is held the fifth Sunday of the month. The next fifth Sundays of the month in 2023 are July 30, Oct. 29 and Dec. 31. Above, people from the Milestone Christian Church in High Prairie sing in the Filipino language of Tagalog. Left-right, are Joy Holleis, Grace Holleis, Amandita Calapis, Kelly Orena, Mario Alvarez, Pastor Val Orena and Emil Millo.