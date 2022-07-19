Sign to be hung at Honey Capital Park

The “Every Child Matters” sign will be hung at Falher Honey Capital Park in September during national Truth and Reconciliation Day Sept. 30. It is also commonly referred to as Orange Shirt Day.

Smoky River FCSS made the request to council to hang the sign on the town office building but council preferred the Honey Capital location.

“Council approved displaying the sign at Honey Capital Park rather than the office simply due to logistical reasons of physically hanging the sign, wrote CAO James Bell after the meeting.

The decision should please FCSS because the road by Honey Capital Park is a much more frequently used location and visible to more people, although it was not one of council’s considerations.