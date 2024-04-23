Siblings win silver at Arctic Winter Games

Liam Bilyk, left, and his sister, Abby, Bilyk show their medals they won in badminton at the Arctic Winter Games from March 10-14 in Alaska.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A sister and brother from High Prairie won silver medals in badminton at the Arctic Winter Games in Alaska recently.

Abby Bilyk finished second in female doubles and her brother, Liam Bilyk, placed second in male doubles at the international youth event March 10-14.

Both students of High Prairie E. W. Pratt High School, they met tough competition in their respective finals.

“It was challenging,” says Abby, a Grade 10 student.

“We lost to an undefeated Greenland team.”

Liam and his partner lost by only two points to a Greenland pair in the final.

“It was very hard,” says Liam, a Grade 12 student.

Liam also won the Fair Play Award.

Both won winning 14 games on their way to their respective finals.

“I was super-excited and grateful to make it so far,” Abby says.

Her brother echoed similar comments.

“I was super-excited that I knew I would be getting a medal either way, win or lose,” Liam says.

They were both thrilled when they received their medals.

“I knew how challenging it would be, so I was happy with silver and excited to be able to play in the final,” Abby says.

Her brother was also satisfied with his result.

“I was disappointed I didn’t win gold, but I’m proud to win silver, especially when one of the players on the Greenland team is a national champion,” Liam says.

They both met their goals of participating in the Games.

“I wanted to play my best and have fun,” Abby says.

“My goal was to win a medal,” Liam adds.

Each of them also competed in singles and mixed doubles.

Abby and Liam value the cultural experience to meet new people and make new friends at the international event.

Since returning, they have played in the high school badminton season. Each will compete at the Northwest Zone Championships April 20 as top players qualify for the provincial finals May 3-4 in Edmonton.