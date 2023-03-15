Shot fired at Eagles bus

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP are investigating an incident March 10 at the Sports Palace where the Edson Eagles bus was shot at with a pellet gun.

Alberta RCMP Media Relations Officer Const. Kelsey Davidge confirms the investigation is ongoing but so far no charges have been laid.

She says police were called to the arena after the High Prairie Red Wings’ first game of the league final against the Eagles. The Wings won the hotly-contested game 8-2. The game was halted with 8:30 left after a series of on-ice incidents.

Davidge says it was a male who fired the shot but no damage occurred to the bus.

The bus left town just before police arrived.

A Facebook post attributed to Connie Quinney March 11 alleges fans tossed beer cans on the ice and tried to intervene on the Eagles’ bench. Beer is sold at Red Wings’ games. She writes the shot was fired before players got on the bus and that only the driver was aboard when the shot was fired.

“. . .the boys raced to the bus and stayed low in their seats till they got safely out of town,” she wrote.

Davidge asks if anyone has any information on the incident to please contact High Prairie RCMP at (780) 523-3370.