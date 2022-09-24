High Prairie Renegade player Cameron Patenaude-Pedersen, left, carries the ball against the Whitecourt Cats in high school football action Sept. 9 at home in the opening game of the Mighty Peace Football Conference.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High school football kicked off a new season as the host High Prairie Renegades and White- court Cats settled for a 50-50 tie Sept. 9.

Korven Herr ran for a 72-yard touchdown for the Renegades as time expired in the game.

Cameron Patenaude- Pedersen scored a two-point convert.

The Renegades never led in the game and battled back.

Head coach Tom Duchesneau was satisfied with the effort against Whitecourt, that returned to the Mighty Peace Football League after not playing in 2021.

“It was a decent game for the first of the season,” Duchesneau says.

“I thought we played pretty good, but there are definitely several areas we need to improve before our next game against Sexsmith, the defending Tier IV provincial champions.”

The Renegades host the Sabres on Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Sexsmith is rated No. 2 in the first provincial Tier IV rankings released Sept. 12. High Prairie is No. 7 while the Valleyview Hillside Cougars are No. 10.

Rankings were based on the provincial placing last year, the coach says.

“If we want a chance to make it to provincials again, we will need to play better when we face Sexsmith,” Duchesneau says.

In the season opener, the Renegades tied the game 42-42 on a three-yard touchdown run from Keanu Vance with 10 minutes left followed by a two-point convert.

Herr scored the first Renegade touchdown on a 53-yard run with four minutes left in the opening quarter and trailed 7-6.

Whitecourt charged for four touchdowns in the second quarter while High Prairie punched in two.

Dreaden Richards scored a touchdown when he caught a 42-yard pass from quarterback R.J. Grievson with five minutes left in the first half.

Grievson also threw a 15-yard pass to Herr, who ran in 15 yards for a major with 48 seconds left in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Grievson scored on touchdown on a three-yard run with 10:24 remaining.

Patenaude-Pederson ran for a 10-yard touchdown with just under five minutes left.

The Renegades have three weeks to prepare for their next game.