Shantz, Roncin win GMHL West awards

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two players on the High Prairie Red Wings team won top awards from the Greater Metro Junior A Hockey League.

Dayton Shantz was named the Most Valuable Player in the West Division as the GMHL announced its awards for each division Feb. 22.

Brad Roncin won the Best Goaltender Award.

Shantz is humbled by the award.

“I’m grateful to be selected the MVP,” says Shantz, who finished third in Red Wing scoring with 82 points on 29 goals and 53 assists.

“A lot of other players on the team deserved it.

“Thanks to all my teammates and linemates.”

He has one more year of eligibility in the league.

Roncin is delighted to receive the award.

“I was excited to be named the winner and it’s an honour to win,” says Roncin, in his final season in the league.

“I worked hard all season to be nominated.”

Roncin set a team regular season record of six shutouts.

He played 21 games and recorded 18 wins and three losses and posted a goals against average of 2.67.

Roncin’s teammate Dawson Holitzki was one of two runners-up for the award.

Last year, Red Wing goalie Keygon Okemow captured the award in his final season.

“We’ve got good goaltenders in this organization,” Roncin says.

High Prairie head coach Trent Meyaard says the two Red Wing winners deserve the awards.

“Both players hold a professional standard to their day-to-day work ethic and commitment to their game,” Meyaard says.

“Both have bright hockey futures in store and we’re proud of both players.”

He says each player has many strengths.

“Brad is one of the leaders as well as a phenomenal teammate,” Meyaard says.

“It’s one of the conversations we had all season and I knew he was capable of this.”

Shantz is another role model of the team, the coach says.

“Dayton is one of our leaders on and off the ice for many reasons,” Meyaard says.

“Dayton’s skill set, along with his commitment to detail, is special to watch on a daily basis.”

Several other Red Wings were nominated in other categories. Ethan Many Bears and Kaden Cardinal were both runners-up for the Best Forward Award.

We’re proud of the Red Wing runners-up,” says Meyaard.

Meyaard was the runner-up for the Best Coach Award after he was the winner last year.