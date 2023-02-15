Shantz breaks Red Wings’ points mark

Dayton Shantz became the all-time scoring leader for the High Prairie Red Wings on Feb. 3.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Dayton Shantz has become the all-time points leader for the High Prairie Red Wings in the Greater Metro Junior Hockey League.

The local right winger broke the record of 166 points held by Mikal Chalifoux on home ice Feb. 3 against the Slave Lake Icedogs.

Shantz increased his totals to 57 goals, 112 assists for 169 points as of Feb. 5, playing in his third season.

Chalifoux accumulated 97 goals, 69 assists for 166 points from the 2019-20 season to 2021-22, his final season of age eligibility.

Shantz has tallied most of his points on assists, while Chalifoux recorded most of his points on goals.

“It’s an honour to break Mikal’s record because I know how good a player he is,” says Shantz, 20, who has one more year of age eligibility in the league.

“I definitely looked up to to Mikal.”

Shantz broke the record 45 seconds into the game on a goal by Keegan Ferguson.

“On the same play, Keegan broke the record for most points by a Red Wing in one season,” Shantz adds.

“We’ll have to share the puck.”

Ferguson broke the season mark of 86 previously held by Theo Cunningham.

Shantz is one of many Red Wing players who have come through the High Prairie Minor Hockey Association.

He credits many people for developing him into the player he has become.

“I thank my family and friends and all the players I got to play with and coaches for their support right from minor hockey to the Red Wings,” Shantz says.

High Prairie head coach Trent Meyaard says Shantz has worked hard to reach the new mark.

“Dayton is an exceptional player,” Meyaard says.

“His IQ and play-making ability have helped the Red Wings win two West Division championships.

“Dayton is a player who makes coaching very easy.”

He also shows great leadership.

“Dayton is a leader on and off the ice,” Meyaard says.

“His commitment to the organization over the last three seasons is second to none, which is why he now takes sole possession of leading the Red Wings in career points.”