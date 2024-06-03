Senior’s Week in Smoky River

The schedule of events in Smoky River region communities has been announced.

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services, in conjunction with local municipalities and ACFA, is hosting free events from 1-3 p.m. in five communities during the week. At each event, cake and ice cream will be served, and well as beverages. Music and stories will also be provided.

Following is the location and venue of each event:

Monday, June 3: Club des Pionniers at Donnelly.

Tuesday, June 4: Villa Beausejour at Falher.

Wednesday, June 5: Eaglesham Senior Social Centre in Eaglesham.

Thursday, June 6: Club Etoile in Girouxville.

Friday, June 7: Manoir du Lac in McLennan.