Seniors’ Week events in High Prairie area scheduled

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Circle your calendar!

Plans to celebrate Seniors’ Week in High Prairie and area continue to come together.

Seniors’ Week is June 5-11 but events begin Sunday, June 4 at the High Prairie Municipal Library with a tea starting at 3 p.m. Details regarding possible entertainment will be announced as the tea nears.

Monday, June 5 sees the Big Lakes FCSS Seniors’ Lunch and Merchandise Bingo at the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Hall. The lunch begins at noon with bingo to follow.

Big Lakes FCSS also holds the next event June 7. The annual Lakeshore Luncheon will be held this year at the Pioneer Threshermans all at Triangle. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon.

June 8, Pleasantview Lodge holds its barbecue at noon.

June 9, the Town of High Prairie hosts a barbecue at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The barbecue will be held outside, if the weather is lousy it will be moved indoors.

Seniors’ Week has been recognized in Alberta since 1986 to celebrate and recognize the contributions seniors make to enhance the quality of life in the province. Seniors’ Week was inspired by the vison of the late Alice Modin. More than 30 years ago, Modin began a campaign to start a seniors’ day in Strathcona County that helped paved the way for Seniors’ Week.