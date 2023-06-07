Seniors’ Week activities continue throughout region

High Prairie

Events continue all week to celebrate Seniors’ Week in High Prairie and the Peace River region.

Seniors’ Week is June 5-11 but events begin Sunday, June 4 at the High Prairie Municipal Library with a tea from 2-4 p.m. The next day, Monday, June 5 saw the Big Lakes FCSS Seniors’ Lunch and Merchandise Bingo at the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Hall.

The next event is June 7. The annual Lakeshore Luncheon held by FCSS this year is at the Pioneer Threshermans hall at Triangle. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch served at noon.

June 8, Pleasantview Lodge holds its barbecue at noon.

June 9, the Town of High Prairie hosts a barbecue at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The barbecue will be held outside, if the weather is lousy it will be moved indoors at the GBRC.

Peace River region events

Nampa/Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services is welcoming all to celebrate with seniors during Seniors’ Week from June 5-10.

Events began with a 55+ Outing at the Lac Cardinal Regional Pioneer Village Museum on June 5. The museum celebrated Seniors’ Week with free hotdogs and ice cream floats, all while visitors toured the museum.

Farmers Restaurant in Nampa hosted a Seniors’ Coffee Morning June 6, sponsored by Nampa Community Services.

Also on June 6, Club du Bon Temps hosted a Seniors’ Week appreciation supper and fellowship.

Events continue this week.

Nampa Seniors’ Drop-in Centre will be celebrating the week with a hot lunch and entertainment on June 7, to register and get more information, please call (780) 322-3954.

Café du Coin in St. Isidore is having a Strawberry Tea from 2-3:30 p.m. on June 7. Everyone is welcome to participate.

“We’re super-excited for our Seniors’ Week outing to Shaw’s Point on June 9,” says FCSS director Amber Houle, adding that the crew will leave at 8:30 a.m. and will enjoy a whole day out at the lake.

“It’ll be a day of fishing, roasting wieners, and exploring Shaw’s Point. We have limited seats, so we’re asking people to register by calling (780) 624-8071.”

To wrap up the week of celebrating seniors, McKinney Hall Association is hosting a Meet the Seniors Dinner and Dance Family Event on June 10, starting at 5:30 p.m. Supper will be at 6 p.m, followed by an evening of dance at the Three Creeks Hall at 7 p.m. For more information, seniors and family members are asked to call Bobie at (780) 618-4871.

Seniors’ Week has been recognized in Alberta since 1986 to celebrate and recognize the contributions seniors make to enhance the quality of life in the province. Seniors’ Week was inspired by the vison of the late Alice Modin. More than 30 years ago, Modin began a campaign to start a seniors’ day in Strathcona County that helped paved the way for Seniors’ Week.