Seniors enjoyed a variety of fun games, activities and friendship at the High Prairie Golden Age Centre for a special pop-in drop-in March 12. The High Prairie Golden Age Club hosted the open house to encourage people aged 50-and-over to find out what the facility and club offer for activities and friendship. People are invited to participate in various activities and games, such as cribbage, cards, floor curling, shuffleboard, pool, painting and corn hole, also known as the bean bag toss.

Bert Daly, left, releases the rock in floor curling at the pop-in open house at the High Prairie Golden Age Centre. Standing beside Daly is Bubby Smith.