Second gazebo planned for Honey Capital Park

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Another gazebo will be located in Honey Capital Park in Falher in the coming months.

Falher town council approved a request from Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society at its Jan.12 regular meeting to place a second gazebo at the park.

The society requested that the gazebo be placed on an existing concrete pad that remains from the former tower for the “Red Slide”, CAO James Bell says.

He says the new gazebo is similar in size, quality, material and aesthetics as the current gazebo in the park.