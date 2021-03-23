Seasonal fieldhouse prepares to open at Falher

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Pickleball will soon be the new summer sport in town when a new seasonal fieldhouse opens in Falher in the coming months.



Town of Falher council approved the user fees at its regular meeting March. 15.



“I think with a league, it will pick up,” Mayor Donna Buchinski says.



“We want to encourage memberships, especially if they get hooked on pickleball.”



Council is now waiting for the easing of COVID-19 restrictions to allow indoor adult sports to begin at the fieldhouse, located at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex when the ice is not in.



“Flooring is installed and lines are painted and equipment is 90 per cent ready,” CAO James Bell says.



More details and updates on the fieldhouse will be posted on the Town of Falher website at falher.ca as they become available, he notes.



Council announced Jan. 29 that the provincial government approved a $118,457 Municipal Stimulus Grant for the project.



With the money, as the ice is removed seasonally from the curling rink surface, the dry pad area will be converted into a fieldhouse during the curling off-season.



A gymnasium-style flooring system will be installed seasonally which will allow for a multitude of uses.



Current plans will have a full-size basketball court and one full-sized pickleball court being the default layout.



However, all sporting equipment will be mobile allowing for the possibility of dedicated setups for sport such as pickleball, floor hockey and volleyball.



Falher council welcomes the fieldhouse that will allow the complex to be utilized outside the winter hockey and curling seasons.