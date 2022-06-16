School year ending, creativity is not!

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School year is ending but clearly student creativity isn’t with the art room blessed with a variety of projects! The Art teacher, Rhonda Lund, inspires the students but so do the students inspire the Art teacher!

Grade 12, Art 10 student Alexis Bissell used a grid and a pencil to make a skull look surprisingly elegant. Grade 11, Art 10 student Chad Strebchuk completed the task of creating a 3D fantasy character using polymer clay and acrylic paint. Grade 11, Art 20 student Autumn Tulloch-Auger gets her drawing exact using a grid, pencil and her unique skill. Dara Mearon hits the ground running with her pencil drawing, from real life. She is a Grade 12, Art 30 student. Grade 12, Art 10 student Jesse-James Anderson gives his shoe drawing character with his keen observation and a pencil. Grade 11 student Natalie Pratt used an Impressionism technique and watercolor paint to express her delightful Art 20 landscape. Grade 12, Art 30 student Bethany Cunningham used a grid and a Pop art theme to create this pencil crayon wonder Grade 12, Art 30 student Gracie Anderson features an acrylic mural on glass, with an emphasis on pattern, to make work lighter at her workplace.