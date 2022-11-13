School News – PRJH to celebrate Remembrance Day Nov. 9

Nya Willier, left, and Grace Janvier show the friendship bracelets they created.

PRJH Media Class

This week, media class students are reporting to you from Prairie River Junior High School.

Halloween was a great success at PRJH! One group of students, with guidance from teacher Keith Davidson, created a fantastic haunted house that was enjoyed by many students.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 will be the last day to bring in items for the Christmas Shoeboxes. We are looking for non-perishable items to fill the boxes for children in impoverished countries. We are looking for the follow types of items: crayons, markers, pencils, sharpeners, erasers, small notebooks, small colouring books, brushes, combs, hair ponies, hair clips, socks, small toys (non-war toys), anything a child between 1-14 years might like. Please remember that the items need to fit into a small shoebox. Students can bring in items to their homeroom teachers.

Our parent/teacher interviews will take on a new form after the success of our open house and awards night. “Family Night” will happen on Nov. 16 – our Prairie River School Band will be playing! Frankie Hyde and friends will cook supper for families. Then, students and families can take part in a blend of fun activities (ping pong, Foosball, volleyball, etc.), as well as have an opportunity to book time with teachers to discuss student progress.

Throughout the night we will have a bunch of Chromebooks set up that parents and guardians can use to sign onto Parent Maplewood (our student information software) with the help of our High Prairie School Division Tech Department. Once parents and guardians are set up, they will be able to check their child’s progress in all of their classes at any time.

Come and chat with our amazing school council members (and PRJH Travel Club executive too) to find out all about the great support parents are providing to our students.

Of course, there will be more information on Restorative Practices as well. We hope to see a large crowd once again!

This Wednesday, Nov. 9, there will be a Remembrance Day Assembly at 10:45 a.m. We will be welcoming High Prairie veterans to our school. Please remember this Friday is Nov. 11 and there will be no school. The following Monday, Nov. 14 is also a day off school as it is a day in lieu for the teachers.

Jamie Chalifoux will be in the Grade 8 ELA classes this week to talk about the Cree Code Talkers, especially Checker Tomkins from our area.

Terra Shantz is a student teacher at Prairie River Junior High School.

Interview

Terra Shantz is a student teacher in Brenda Coulombe’s Grade 8 Language Arts classroom. The reason Shantz wants to be a teacher is because she wants to be an Indigenous representative in the classroom and she likes working with kids. The job she had before this one was an E.A at HPE.

She thinks that the best part of the job will be getting to know the students. She didn’t get to choose where she became a student teacher. She has also never worked at a junior high. She went to the University of Calgary.

Her hobbies are working out and watching hockey. Shantz will be at our school until Dec. 9, then she will be back at our school in February to do her last practicum.

Sports

The students played on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Friday, Oct. 28. That brought us to the end of the volleyball season for the Raiders.

Basketball season is about to start. There are tryouts happening right away. Girls will be able to try out on Monday, Nov. 7 and Wednesday, Nov. 9. Boys will be able to try out Tuesday, Nov. 8 and Thursday, Nov. 10. Please note these days have changed since last week’s news report.

Canteen

Here is the menu at the canteen for the following week: Nov. 9 – hamburger soup with a bun; Nov. 10 – pizza day, Nov. 11 – no school; Nov. 14 – no school; Nov. 15 – chicken alfredo with coleslaw; Nov. 16 – chicken strips with Caesar salad; Nov. 17 – taco salad; Nov 18 – pizza day.

At the canteen, students may pay with cash or parents/guardians may prepay by transferring to prsaccounting@hpsd.ca.

This has been the news report from PRJH.