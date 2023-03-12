School News – PRJH students leave classrooms for a day in The Great Outdoors

The High Prairie School Division Junior High Basketball Tournament was held Feb. 25 at High Prairie. The host boy’s team from Prairie River Junior High School placed first. In the front row are Renard Nava, left, and Liam Lamason. In the middle row, left-right, are Samson Anderson, Aryaman Kukreja, Jaxin Halverson, Evan Douglas, and Zayden Salai-Cloutier. In the back row, left-right, are coach Cheyenne Simms, Leland Potvin, Brock Badger, Tyson Ladouceur, Darius Willier, L.J. Willier, Jade Nino Esquivel, and Lorne Ladouceur.

This is the news from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

PRJH Raiders Winter Fest was held last week. Students were able to sign up for skiing at the Little Smoky Ski Hill, ice fishing at Winagami Lake, or go to the Big Meadow outdoor rink to skate. Students and staff had lots of fun getting some fresh air and outdoor fun for the day.

This week in Grade 7 Language Arts class, students are researching various aspects of the 1960s. Students are then taking the information they find about fashion, fads, trends, music and television and are creating a GSlide to present their information to the class.

Students are going to be reading the novel The Outsiders which takes place during the 1960s. This research project will help them better understand elements in the novel.

Students are already entertained by the styles, bands, and fads of the ‘60s.

PRJH staff bid a farewell to Trudy through to the end of March. She is on her month-

long practicum. Good luck Trudy, you will be spectacular!

Welcome, Jason Shirley into Trudy’s spot for the month. Shirley has been getting to know our students over the past few weeks and is doing great. We would like to also welcome Sheri Petersen who will be a new EA in our school this year.

Assembly

Last week, we held our assembly organized by 7B with Paula Taylor’s help. The following students worked hard to receive the following awards: Athletic – Renard Nava; Academic – Elly Beleskey; Artistic – Leeah Russell; Respectful – Xander Willier; Responsible – Oianna Stone; Reliable – Sage Pasqua; Improved Attendance – Donika Sauve; Improved Behaviour – Nick Carifelle.

PD Days this month are on Friday, March 10 and Friday, March 24. Please do not send your children to school these days.

Sports

Raiders basketball teams played last weekend in the HPSD finals. The boy’s team took home gold medals and the girls team took home silver medals. Way to go, teams!

We will let you know what happens during the Zone games next week.

Options

Mandarin: Mr. Davidson – Mandarin will be an introduction course for students interested in learning a second language. Students will learn pronunciation, vocabulary, practice dialogues and speaking, and learn some tools that can help students learn the language.

Foods: Ms. Singer – Students are introduced to the basic principles of food safety, nutrition and food preparation. Students will practice safety and sanitation, proper measuring, recipe reading and preparing food-based on the food groups. There is limited space.

Industrial Arts (IA) Mr. Morton – An introductory course containing safety and basic projects. Projects may include machining, metals, and woodworking. Again, there is limited space.

Canteen

The wonderful Frankie Hyde is again cooking in the kitchen. Following are the choices for the next two weeks: March 8 – chili with a bun; March 9 – pizza day; March 13 – pancakes with a fruit cup; March 14 – chicken alfredo on pasta with coleslaw; March 15 – perogy with garlic sausage; March 16 – chicken soup with rice and a bun; March 17 – pizza day.

At the canteen, students may pay with cash or parents/guardians may prepay by transferring to prsaccounting@hpsd.ca.

