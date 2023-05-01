School News – Prairie River Junior High’s top badminton players advance

Left-right are Zaida Quevillon, Hadley Gray and Julia Fulton-Prince with their small mono bags from options class.

PRJH Staff

For South Peace News

This is the news from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

PRJH would like to welcome new teacher Terra Shantz. Shantz will be taking over for teacher Brenda Coulombe, who was teaching Grade 8 Language Arts, 8C Health, Fitness option and Crocheting option. Coulombe, on the other hand, is going to attempt Retirement 2.0!

Coulombe would like to thank the staff at PRJH for all the fun and help over the last right months. She also thanks PRJH administration for the chance to teach in junior high before she finally retired for real.

Band news

The PRJH Intermediate Band is going to a band festival in Sun Peaks, B.C. along with High Prairie E.W. Pratt, Donnelly G.P. Vanier, and Slave Lake Roland Michener students. Students leave early on April 27 and travel all day to Kamloops.

For two days, students will be at the Sun Peaks ski resort. Students will get to work with clinicians and are putting on a performance. Students will get to eat at some nice restaurants, explore the village and watch some concerts. It should be a lot of fun!

On May 1, the Beginning Band is traveling to Grande Prairie to perform in the Grande Prairie Music Festival. They will perform two pieces and are adjudicated by professionals. It will be a great experience for these new musicians.

Sports

Players who qualified for Zones last week are:

Sam Anderson and Evan Douglas: junior boy’s singles.

Sage Pasqua: junior girl’s singles.

Abby Bilyk and Melissa Cardinal: senior girl’s singles.

Niya Mouallem and Tyra Shantz: junior girl’s doubles.

Kendra Cunningham and Eliza Sampson-Webber: intermediate girl’ doubles.

Kale Cuthbert and Nolen Erasmus-Perley: senior boy’s doubles.

Dahlia Allan and Noah Farnell: senior mixed doubles.

There was also a High Prairie Badminton Tournament held last weekend throughout High Prairie. We will have results and pictures for you in our report next week.

Badminton Zones will be held in Valleyview Hillside School at the end of this month.

Assembly – March Awards

Following are the awards presented at the March assembly:

Responsible – Ethan Beaver.

Reliable – Hannah Copeland.

Respectful – Tearah Gray.

Artistic – Kayleb Ahnassay.

Academic – Rebekah Strebchuk.

Athletic – Callie Calahasen.

Most Improved – Kyler Willier.

Attendance: Aryaman Kukreja, Nevaeh Willier, Jade Esquivel, Olianna Stone.

Science Fair

Faith Bruneau was PRJH’s sole participant in this year’s Canada-Wide Science Fair (CWSF).

She went into regionals with an amazing project that focuses on the protection of our local bee population. After a grueling day of competition in Peace River, she placed first and is going on to Nationals.

Options

Crochet Animals – teacher Terra Shantz – 40 minutes Day 2 – students will learn the basic crochet stitches that will help them create a crocheted animal. They will learn a magic loop, slip stitch, yarn over and chain stitch. They will learn how to change the colour of the wool when creating their crochet animal. First up is a soft and cuddly octopus, then possibly a turtle.

Games and Sports: Vice-Principal Melissa Isaac – in the gym, students will alternate between playing cooperative games such as 4-square dodgeball and capture the flag and sports such as badminton, volleyball and basketball.

Canteen

The wonderful Frankie Hyde is again cooking in the kitchen. Here are the choices: Wednesday, April 26 – shepherd’s pie with a bun; Thursday, April 27 – cheeseburgers with salad; Friday, April 28 – pizza day.

At the canteen students may pay with cash or parents/guardians may prepay by please transferring to prsaccounting@hpsd.ca.

This has been the news report from PRJH.