School News – Prairie River Junior High students perform ‘surgery’ at vet clinic

Kelly Cunningham prepares for “surgery” on a stuffed animal at the High Prairie Vet Clinic Jan. 20.

PRJH Staff

For South Peace News

This is the news from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

Parents, remember that report cards are out on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Teachers’ Convention is next week. The school will be closed for students from Feb. 8-10 while the teachers meet, travel and learn wonderful things. We will see you back in school on Feb. 13.

Parents and staff of PRJH are still looking for bottles for the school band trip. If you would like to donate bottles, please call the school at (780) 523-4418. We thank you for your support.

Sports report

The PRJH Raiders won gold during the Rim Rockers Basketball Tournament on Jan. 20-21.

The game for gold was hard-fought against the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams. It was a good weekend for the boy’s basketball team. They played well as a team against Slave Lake. The whole game they were down four or five points but they battled back and won the gold medal.

Last weekend the team was in Bezanson for a tournament. We hope to have pictures for you in next week’s paper.

Options report

The Agriculture option students from PRJH went on a trip to the High Prairie Vet Clinic Jan. 20 and met the clinic manager, and the registered veterinary technician. They gave the class a tour of the building and had set up some hands-on stations. Students were able to see under a microscope a blood sample, and see samples of lumps and poop. They had an opportunity to put on a cap and gown and do a surgery on a stuffed animal as well as glove up and experience going shoulder deep into a cow’s behind!

Our next round of options is full of different Art classes, various types of sports, more D&D, a different sewing project, some beading, snack prep, Mandarin, drama, mythology, lifeguard prep, yoga, cosmo, band, Mindcraft, IA, student leadership and foods. The last two blocks of each day should be lots of fun!

Canteen menu

The wonderful Frankie Hyde is again cooking in the kitchen. Following are the choices for the next two weeks: Jan. 31 – chicken nuggets with Caesar salad; Feb. 1 – spaghetti with coleslaw; Feb. 2 – meatballs on rice; Feb. 3 – pizza day; Feb. 6 – hotdog with chili; Feb. 7 – pizza day.

All the canteen students may pay with cash or parents/guardians may prepay by transferring to prsaccounting@hpsd.ca.

This has been the news report from PRJH!