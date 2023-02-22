School News – Options at PRJH allow students to expand horizons

Frankie Hyde, left, and Dona Gray help visitors dish up wonderful food at PRJH Family Night Feb. 15.

PRJH Staff

For South Peace News

This is the news from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

Welcome back to Terra Shantz and Sharlie Zabolotniuk! These ladies are completing their final practicum before they become teachers.

On Feb. 15, the PRJH Math Minions competed in another online math competition, hosted by Caribou Contests. This is the fourth contest written through this company. Feb. 22, they will be participating in a paper and pencil competition.

Family Night

PRJH hosted their second Family Night Feb. 15. Frankie Hyde created a wonderful stew and bannock was bought from Kookum’s Shack. Dessert was popcorn bought from the Park Theater. All of it was delicious!

There was a silent auction held to raise money for the band trip and a dessert silent auction to raise money for Frankie and Joe Hyde. Many wonderful desserts were donated and fought over.

High school planning sessions were held with Ken Jenkins. There was information about the coming trip for Grade 8 students and parents about Camp Yowochas.

Many parents and their children walked around visiting teachers, playing in the gym and bidding at the auction.

Many parents, students and staff were entertained by Kendra Cunningham, who played many different songs on her electric guitar. That is one talented gal!

Sports

The Divisional Basketball Tournament is in High Prairie Feb. 24-25.

The Peace Zones Basketball Tournament is in Peace River March on 3-4.

Options

Badminton with vice-principal Melissa Isaac: Students will work on badminton skills as singles and doubles. They will play skills based games and have fun.

Student Leadership with teacher Lindsay Strebchuk: Students will organize school spirit days and other activities that the group decides, volunteer within the school and community, and be the “voice” for our student body.

Drama with teacher Karissa Jackman: Students will have fun expressing their creative abilities, develop acting skills, build confidence and have fun in this option. We are hoping to build on the basics of acting skills and eventually perform a play or skit.

Art with Kyla Rae: Students will be learning about the Elements and Foundations of Art and applying them to create artistic pieces through mixed medium, paints, pastels, and more.

Canteen menu

The wonderful Frankie Hyde is again cooking in the kitchen. Following are the choices

for the next 2 weeks: Feb. 21 – chicken noodle soup with a bun; Feb. 22 – cheeseburger with tossed salad; Feb. 23 – taco salad; Feb 24 – pizza day; Feb. 27 – beef stirfry on rice; Feb. 28 – butter chicken on rice.

At the canteen, students may pay with cash or parents/guardians may prepay by please transferring to prsaccounting@hpsd .ca.

This has been the news report from PRJH.

Madina Sharkawi, left, and Pauline Sharkawi, centre, with Ken Jenkins learning about Grade 10 at PRJH Family Night Feb. 15.