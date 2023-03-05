School News – Mixed reaction on frog dissection

Gage McNabb dissects a frog in Larkin Stokes’ Science class.

PRJH Staff

This is the news from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

The Grade 8 students have been working on the advertising part of their L.A. In groups, the students have created a product to sell in their advertising campaign. They have been busy making a picture of their prototype, posters, radio commercials and – hopefully – in-movie commercials. It has been an interesting two weeks in L.A. class! Their projects are due completed this Friday.

Grade 8 students were dissecting frogs for their Cell Unit. They were able to explore the different body systems in a frog. Some students thought it was gross, some thought it was good and some thought it was fun!

PRJH would like to thank all the people who bid and supported the silent auction during Family Night. The silent auction for the PRJH band was very successful. They raised over $600!

Student families donated items. Teacher Collin Rattray’s mom, who runs an antique business, also donated a lot of artwork and other items for the auction. Some items also went to the benefit of the Hyde family.

Sports

On Feb. 4, PRJH hosted some basketball games, though not as many teams could make it with the icy roads, Donnelly G.P Vanier, Whitefish, and St. Andrews were able to attend. Prairie River boys went 3-0, and the newly put-together PRJH girls went 2-0.

Zones basketball tournament will be in Peace River March 3-4.

Swimming lessons/ lifeguard option has begun. More updates to come in the future. Thank you to the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre for sponsoring the cost of the pool.

Handgames practices have started. Teacher Cheyenne Simms is once again heading up the PRJH team. The team is practicing for the up-and-coming High Prairie School Division Handgames Tournament.

Options

Mythology: Brad Corless – Have you ever wondered why people created stories about gods, goddesses and the creation of the world? In this option, students will explore the stories, the characters and the meanings behind some of the world’s most famous myths, as well as some lesser known stories to help them understand ancient ancestors and the world in which they lived. Come learn the power of the gods!

Badminton: Larkin Stokes – Students will work on badminton skills and drills. They will also have the opportunity to play some badminton games.

Art: Karissa Jackman – Students will be learning about the elements and foundations of art and applying them to create artistic pieces through mixed medium, paints, pastels, pencil, and printmaking.

Canteen menu

The wonderful Frankie Hyde is again cooking in the kitchen. Here are the choices for the next two weeks: Feb. 27 – beef stir fry on rice; Feb. 28 – butter chicken on rice; March 1 – Winter Fest; March 2 – is a surprise; March 3 – pizza day.

At the canteen, students may pay with cash or parents/guardians may prepay by transferring to prsaccounting@hpsd.ca.

This has been the news report from PRJH.

Left-right are Rebecca Stewart, Katelyn Cox, and Vanessa Stewart in Keith Davidson’s Science class dissecting a frog.

Hannah Copeland makes hamburgers during Snack Prep at Prairie River Junior High School.