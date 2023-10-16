School News – High Prairie Elementary classrooms a beehive of activity

In Tannisha Mackenzie’s Kindergarten class, students have been learning about the five senses. Last week, they did taste tests and this week they are playing, “Guess the Smell”.

Becki Cardinal’s Grade 2C class have been busy settling into Grade 2. They have been learning about narrative stories and the students worked hard on illustrating their own narrative book cover. In Math, they were busy reviewing numbers to 100 and adding/subtracting numbers to 20. In Art, they had fun painting dots for Dot Day, using their new watercolour paints.

Grade 2C students had a wonderful time in the Terry Fox Run Sept. 21 with Grade 2CL.

On Sept. 25, Corinne Goulet joined Grade 2C students to talk about Orange Shirt Day. The students worked hard designing their own paper orange shirts and participated in an activity with an Elder on Sept. 29 to recognize and talk about the importance of Orange Shirt Day.

In Natalie Cole- Lamothe Grade 1-2 class, students have been working on reading maps. They understand how to look for map symbols, understand cardinal directions (north, east, south and west) and positional directions, too. They have looked at drawing maps of favourite rooms at their houses and discussed what they’ve drawn. They have also discussed how maps help them find their way in their school, playground, town and even across our country of Canada.

In Penny Johansson’s Grade 3 class, the students have been busy this month. They are learning about raw materials and the physical and chemical changes that can occur. In Social Studies, they have learned about a boy who lives in India. Did you know they only have three seasons? Ask a third grader and they can tell you the seasons they have.

In Crystal Larose’s Music Class, students are learning a number of songs and dances that help them to learn to follow the beat. Students have been introduced to the rhythm sticks and hand drums. Students have found nursery rhymes engaging and fun to cite. In addition, they have played along with ‘Blob Opera’ so they can learn about the four singing voices.

Grade 1 students are listening to and singing along with a number of music storybooks. The songs they sing involve a lot of dancing. The repetition is helping them understand rhythm and beat.

Grade 2 students have been engaged in a number of songs, with and without an instrumental accompaniment. Their songs are also teaching them about pitch, beat, rhythm and tempo.

Grade 3 students have been following the beat and rhythm using rhythm sticks and boom whacker instruments.

Grade 4 students have been introduced to a fun game called staff jump. It is helping them to learn the names of the notes on a staff. It will help them read the music and become composers.

Grade 5-6 students, together in groups, have carefully selected a poem(s) that expresses how they feel, collectively as a group. Students will take pitch and non-pitched percussion instruments, and compose a rhythm and a beat that they will play along with their poem and present this to the class.

In Lori Denty’s Grade 5 class, students have been getting used to a classroom routine and new classmates. They are enjoying studying weather in Science and learning about Canada’s geographic regions in Social Studies.

Joanne Murphy’s Grade 6 class had a wonderful day on Sept. 19 at the John O’Mahoney Conservation Area where they took part in a full day of hands-on learning with the Alberta Forestry Learning Society. The students enjoyed all of the excellent learning stations provided to help support learning about the boreal forest for our Science curriculum. It was a great learning experience!