School News – Debate topics chosen

Katelyn Cox, left, carving a grizzly bear while Vanessa Stewart carves a beaver in option class.

PRJH Staff

This is the news from Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.

Report cards will be out on Jan. for Term 2. PRJH will be holding their first parent/teacher interviews for this term on Feb. 2, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. If you would like to meet with any of your child’s teachers, watch for information on signing up for time slots.

The grade 8 students have been working on their debate topics. They have spent the last two weeks researching and last week they started to put their research into debate structure. They were able to choose their own topics which included: wearing earbuds in class, cell phones in class, school starting later in the day, school uniforms, should children have access to the internet, and should children be allowed to play violent video games. We’re looking forward to seeing what they have to say.

The Grade 8 students in teacher Larkin Stokes’ class made models of a cell using styrofoam balls and playdough.

The Animal Care class taught by Paula Taylor is going to the High Prairie Vet Clinic for a behind the scenes tour and have the opportunity to talk to the vets and techs and learn about their careers.

On Jan. 29, a group of staff members from PRJH are spending the day creating their own ribbon skirts. The staff members are coming prepared with materials picked out, washed, ironed and ready to create their own skirt.

On National Ribbon Skirt Day our school shared the wonderful video Tina Isadore created explaining the intentions of the ribbon skirt, so each staff member understands the importance of and background of these beautiful skirts.

We would like to thank Willow Bend for making the material shopping fun and easier with their store’s web page and for delivering the materials purchased.

Sports report

Basketball is in full swing. The boys are practicing and participating in tournaments. We should have pictures for you next week.

This coming weekend the boy’s basketball team will be participating in a tournament at Bezanson. Go, Raiders!

Some of the PRJH teachers and staff met with other teachers and staff from around the High Prairie School Division to start organizing the annual HPSD Handgames Tournament. We will be hearing lots of drumming and playing happening across our division for the next little while.

In the floor hockey league, congrats to the Regals on winning the championship. Kolton Ferguson, Lucas Anderson, Zayden Salai-Cloutier, Evan Douglas, Tristen Grant, and Jaxin Halverson.

Options

The students picked new options for the new term which will begin on Jan. 31. We will keep you updated as to what options the students are in.

Speaking of options, teacher Brenda Coulombe’s soapstone option has some wonderful carvers in it. Students have been working on buffalo, sea turtles, beaver, polar bears, grizzly bears, dolphins and seals.

The Student Leadership group, led by teacher Lindsay Strebchuk, is organizing a volleyball game between students and staff. This should be lots of fun! The same group also organized a Backpackless day last Friday.

These students are full of fun ideas!

Canteen

The wonderful Frankie Hyde is again cooking in the kitchen. Here are the choices for the next week: Jan. 24 – chicken pot pie with veggie bag; Jan. 25 – soft taco with coleslaw; Jan. 26 – beef stir fry with rice; Jan. 27 – pizza day.

All the canteen students may pay with cash or parents/guardians may prepay by transferring their funds to prsaccounting@hpsd.ca.

This has been the news report from PRJH.

Please watch for our report next week!