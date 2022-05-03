School News – Charities close to HPE students’ hearts

Falher Ecole Routhier won the High Prairie School Division Hand Games Tournament Elementary Division April 21 in High Prairie. Team members are: front row, left-right: Finlie Strong, Mackenzie Cotton, Paisley Rochon, Brooklyn Grey and Haidan Bessette. In the back row, left-right, are Elise Meunier, Pyper Isert, Maci Brulotte, Marlee Audet, Charlene Caudron, and teacher Josh Cormier.

Tyra Shantz

HPE Reporter

This is Tyra Shantz reporting to you from High Prairie Elementary School.

Students in Grade 3/4S will begin classifying a variety of animals based on observable characteristics. They will take a walk to the trail to observe some of these animals, hands-on. Students will also review the important parts of a plant while exploring the function and purpose of each part.

Students are also having fun learning how to play softball in PE!

The students in Grade 5P and Grade 5/6C will be going to Driftpile to learn about sap harvesting. Last week there was a downpour so the trip was changed to May 10.

The Grade 6 girls in Grade 5/6C used lots of their Math classes to create a cuddle quilt. They are having an in-house raffle using the quilt as a prize. The tickets are $1 each. Your teachers have the tickets in their classroom for you to purchase. The students will be donating all the money raised to High Prairie community projects such In the Woods Animal Shelter, and the High Prairie Food Bank. The quilt will then be in the display case until the draw next month on May 12.

In Grade 1I, students are learning about the past and present. They are searching for old pictures of High Prairie Elementary School. If you can help us, please email misaac@hpsd.ca

Students in Grade 3L are beginning their final creative builds using cardboard and other tools around the classroom for their building unit. I wonder what things they will build?

The Grade 5/6C student government would like to create baskets for the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter for Mother’s Day. The students are looking for new items to fill the baskets such as combs, brushes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, barrettes, hair ponies, and anything else you think might put a smile on a mom’s face. Grade 5/6C student government will come to classrooms to collect any items that are brought in. Just have your teacher let Brenda Coulombe know that there is a pick-up in your room. Students will be collecting until May 4. Thank you in advance for your help.

The students at HPE will be holding two art sales. These sales will be held just before and for a short time after the April and May assemblies. Artwork from students in the school will be displayed in the hallway by the gym. Students will be in the hallway to help with the sale. All money raised will be donated to the High Prairie Legion to help raise money for the framing of pictures of fallen soldiers from our area.

This has been Tyra reporting to you from HPE School!