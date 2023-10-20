School News – A great start!

PRJH Staff
For South Peace News
It has been a busy start to the school year at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie. Following are a few highlights from the month of September:
The PRJH Raiders volleyball teams are off to a great start! The girls’ team has attended three tournaments already in Sexsmith, Fairview and Peace River. The girls’ “B” team placed second at the “B” tournament at Sexsmith. The girls’ “A” team won the Kodiak Classic at Fairview and won bronze at the Ty Dennison Memorial Tournament at Peace River.
The boys’ team has demonstrated significant improvement this year, winning an increasing number of games as the season progresses.
PRJH thanks Secure Energy for purchasing new volleyballs for our school.
The Grade 7 students had the opportunity to attend a campout at Shaw’s Point. Forty students attended the trip and had a lot of fun. The excursion provided an opportunity for first-year students at PRJH to bond and create memorable experiences together.
PRJH thanks Shaw’s Point Resort for accommodating the school.
Five students attended golf zones at Valleyview. Samson Anderson shot an 88 and finished in fourth place. He trailed third place by one stroke and first place two strokes.
Some students had the opportunity to attended a sweat at Driftpile First Nation on Sept. 21. The students enjoyed being able to take part in an Indigenous ceremony and said they came away with a lot from the experience.
The students took part in the following teachings from Elder Eugene Laboucan (a rare privilege) including rock teachings, fire teachings, preparing the fire sticks, and setting up the fire for the rocks (which direction to face, and how to stack the wood to heat the rocks!), and stacking the rocks and the underlying reasons why they are stacked a certain way.
Thanks to our Knowledge Keeper, Keith Laboucan, and his family for hosting the sweatlodge.
Also, thanks to our Indigenous coach, Connie Sabo, for arranging the sweat.
On Friday, Sept. 29, our school recognized and honoured Orange Shirt Day. Elder Doreen Willier and Knowledge Keeper Keith Laboucan shared their experiences regarding the Indian residential schools. Willier is a survivor and Laboucan is the child of a survivor.
Laboucan also sang an honour song for the survivors and for those who did not make it home. In addition to this, some classes were taught about the significance of Orange Shirt Day and its impact on families.