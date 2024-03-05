School cell phone use under scrutiny

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Students using cell phones in schools remains an issue for Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD).

At its regular meeting Feb. 21, the board learned the topic will be further discussed by students, says an HFCRD news release.

In the recent principals meeting, Supt. Betty Turpin says cell phone use in schools will be on the agenda of the next student engagement meeting on April 15.

Holy Family is in ongoing discussions and welcomes any comments.

A wellness worker recently provided results from a Grade 9 class survey.

Students indicated the amount of screen time used was surprising.

Trustees, student representatives and Turpin gather at regular meetings to discuss topics brought forward by students.

Besides cell phone use in schools, students have also presented vaping and teaching practices during the current school year.