“Art is all over!” said the famous musician, John Lennon. For High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students, Art classes are over for the school year. Yet their artworks will continue to be “all over” their sketchbooks, the classrooms, the walls and of course, this page! Students receive instruction from Rhonda Lund.

Grade 10, Art 10 student Zoey Strebchuk gave her 3-D portrait a polka dot accessory just for fun, it seems! Grade 10, Art 20 student Corbin Welch-Willier’s clay portrait is not just another pretty face! Colourful, yes! Grade 10, Art 10 student Alia Sherkawi gives the rose a new face in her air-dry, clay portrait! Very creative! Grade 10, Art 10 student Zoey Peacock used air-dry clay and human facial proportions in the creation of this frightful 3-D portrait! Grade 11, Art 10 student Ariana Rotenburger used a colour wheel scheme and acrylic paint to create a starry landscape! Grade 10, Art 10 student Madina Sharkawi used a bird’s eye view of beach life in her acrylic, landscape study! Grade 10, Art 10 student Olianna Stone used pencil crayon in her study of a favourite cartoon character!