Sasakamoose waives right to preliminary hearing

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father in April 2023 will next appear in court in two weeks.

The matter of Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr. returned to the docket June 10 in High Prairie Court of Justice.

He is scheduled to next appear July 5 in the Peace River Court of King’s Bench to set a date for trial, Crown prosecutor student-at-law Alex Granley says.

A preliminary inquiry for Sasakamoose was scheduled for June 4-7 in Court of King’s Bench; however, it was cancelled, says Harry Jong, the lawyer for Sasakamoose Jr.

“He wanted to go to trial without a preliminary inquiry because it’s faster,” Jong says.

Sasakamoose was 26 when he was charged in connection with the death of his father Starr Felix Sasakamoose, 43, on April 10, 2023.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service stated in a new release that officers responded to a report of a deceased individual at a residence on the reserve April 10, 2023 about 6:45 p.m. The cause of death was not revealed by police.