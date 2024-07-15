Sasakamoose trial scheduled for 3 weeks in spring of 2025

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A trial has been scheduled for 20 days in the spring of 2025 for a young Driftpile man originally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father in April 2023.

The trial for Starr Frederick Sasakamoose Jr. is scheduled from May 26 to June 20, 2025 in the Peace River Court of King’s Bench where the trial dates were set July 5, his lawyer Harry Jong said.

The Crown confirmed the original charge has been amended to second-degree murder ( a lower charge) after discussions with Jong.

Sasakamoose was 26 when he was charged in connection with the death of his father, Starr Felix Sasakamoose, 43, on April 10, 2023.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service stated in a news release that officers responded to a report of a deceased individual at a residence on the reserve about 6:45 p.m. Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the scene to assist with the investigation.

The cause of death was not revealed by police.

A psychiatric assessment found Sasaka- moose Jr. fit to stand trial.

At his first court appearance April 17, 2023, Jong told court that Sasakamoose Jr. and his family requested that the accused wanted a psychiatric assessment.

“They say he does suffer from schizophrenia and sometimes goes into psychotic episodes,” Jong said April 17.

Aasakamoose Sr. was re-elected to Driftpile Cree Nation council as a councillor in the election Dec. 19, 2022.