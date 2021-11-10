Santa’s Little Helpers returning in HP

High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council received toys valued at $9,834 and a monetary donation of $1,578 for Santa’s Little Helpers voucher program in 2020 from High Prairie Red Apple store’s fourth annual toy drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day on Dec. 5. Standing, left-right, are CRC board secretary Lois Dunn, store manager Kelsi Turcotte, Red Apple mascot and store associates Joanne Corbiere, Leann Kirby and Roger Cardinal

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Young families and others less fortunate in High Prairie will be supported at Christmas with special vouchers for food offered by the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

Santa’s Little Helpers will provide vouchers and toys as well as vouchers for seniors and individuals in need, CAO Lindsay Davies says.

“This year, the program is in need of sponsors and donations,” Davies says.

Angel trees will be located at High Prairie auto dealers where people can donate toys.

Families, businesses and organizations are invited to participate in the Adopt-a-Family program to sponsor a voucher.

“We hope more families and businesses participate in the Adopt-a-Family program,” Davies says.

For the second consecutive year, the CRC will deliver vouchers instead of food hampers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Sponsorships, donations and applications can all be accessed online or by appointment at the High Prairie Children’s Centre at 4709 – 51 St.

Young families, adults and seniors are invited to apply for vouchers for groceries and gifts for children and youth.

Deadline for applications and donations is Dec. 15 at 4 p.m.

Vouchers and toys will be delivered Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last year, 20 vouchers were distributed, which served 15 families with a total of 41 children, as well as five households without children.

Santa’s Little Helpers delivered 31 food hampers in 2019 and 39 in 2018.

Davies expected the number of applications last year would be higher because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic downtown.

“Usually we have a higher number of applications,” Jessica Hesse said last year as the chair of Santa’s Little Helpers and the CRC charity services.

“It may have been that people were worried about coming to the office or were unable to,” Hesse.

Monetary donations may also be mailed to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council; P.O. Box 888; High Prairie, AB; T0G 1E0.

Complete information on the program is available on the CRC website at www.hpdcrc.ca.

For more information, phone [780] 523-2715.