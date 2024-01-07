Santa’s Little Helpers brightens Christmas

Staff at the Children’s Resource Council in High Prairie and volunteers line up Christmas care packages that also include food vouchers for Santa’s Little Helpers program. Left-right, are Brighter Futures program co-ordinator Nilda Dube, CAO Naal Sharkawi, youth volunteer Mikail Peterson and Good Start program co-ordinator Valarie Willier.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie families and other individuals celebrated Christmas with food and gifts provided by a local family organization.

A total of 68 Christmas care packages with food vouchers and toys were delivered by Santa’s Little Helpers at the Children’s Resource Council, up from 46 in 2022, CAO Naal Sharkawi says.

“We served 47 families with 140 children,” Sharkawi says.

Santa’s Little Helpers also delivered small gifts, a turkey or ham and gift cards for Christmas dinner to 14 seniors and seven adult individuals.

“We really wanted to encourage seniors to receive a Christmas care package and we are happy they applied,’”Sharkawi says.

Santa’s Helpers were ready to prepare more packages considering the rising cost of food and other amenities, he says.

“We were expecting closer to 75 applications,” Sharakwi says.

The CRC charity committee also voted in favour of increasing the value of the vouchers to families to offset inflation.

Since 2020, the CRC has replaced food hampers with gift cards.

“This gives families the flexibility to pick what they want for Christmas dinner,” Sharkawi says.

Gift cards allows recipients to buy groceries and supplies at Freson Bros. except tobacco and lottery tickets.

He reminds people the program is committed to serve all those in need.

“We want everyone to have an amazing Christmas,” Sharkawi says.

“Talking with some families, we have heard ‘we didn’t apply because we didn’t think we would be approved’.”

He urges those in need to apply.

“With other programs in the region, we are hoping families and others utilize the program to ensure they are taken care of,” Sharkawi says.

Santa’s Little Helpers appreciates support for the program.

“We had amazing support from the community,” Sharkawi says.

“Citizens and businesses from the High Prairie region always step up and their generosity is unparalleled.

“Helping families and ensuring children and youth are able to have an amazing Christmas is our goal and without that support, we could not make it happen.”

The CRC received great gifts, he says.

“Two children were able to receive bicycles donated by POPS Home Hardware,” Sharkawi says.

High Prairie Red Apple donated more than $10,000 during the Fill-a-Sleigh Day on Dec. 9 and the Together We Care Toy Drive.

The Gordon and Diane Buchanan Family Foundation also matched the donation with $10,000, which Sharkawi says allows the CRC to continue a strong Santa’s Little Helpers campaign.

He appreciates support from many local families wanting to contribute.

The CRC thanks staff and volunteers for all their service.

“Without our volunteers and the hard work from our staff, we would not be able to achieve our goal,” Sharkawi says.

“We will continue to provide families, seniors and individuals a merry Christmas with the amazing support from residents, businesses and organizations in the High Prairie region.”