The High Prairie Municipal Library hosted its annual Children’s Christmas Party on Nov. 18 which featured a special visit by Santa Claus. Cancelled in 2021 and 2020 by COVID-19 restrictions, the party attracted 113 people. Children and families enjoyed a variety of games and activities, such as the oven mitt game where children try to open a gift while wearing oven mitts, Christmas Bingo and plenty of crafts, colouring, cookies and hot chocolate. Santa also handed out gifts to the children.

Above, Eveleen Fath, 7, left, and her brother, Matthias Fath, 5, of High Prairie, send letters to Santa in the special mailbox.

Children at the library visiting Santa Claus received gifts. Left-right, are Elli Patenaude, 3, Jaxson Patenaude, 5, and Deya Patenaude, 6, all of Enilda. It is the first of many gfts children will receive before he arrives Christmas Eve! Maria Wong, 6, left, and her brother, Lucho Wong, 3, both of High Prairie, munch on delicious cookies at the library Christmas party. Jonah Hesse, 9, left, and Peyton Bell, 5, both of High Prairie, show their crafts they coloured at the Christmas party. Amelia Hamelin, 3, of Sturgeon Lake, is all smiles as she gets a special photo with the Grinch in the special photo booth.