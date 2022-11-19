Santa Claus Parades in HP, PR Nov. 25

Peace Region residents can take part in Santa Claus Parades in High Prairie and Peace River Nov. 25.

Peace River calls its parade the Annual Holiday Parade and it starts at 5 p.m. Floats entering can win Santa’s Choice prizes including Brilliantly Big Float, Spectacular Small Float, “Get Loud and Proud” Float, and Red, White and Wonderful Float.

For more information or to register, please call the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce at (780) 624-4166.

In High Prairie, the parade begins at the old water treatment plant (its traditional route) before ending at the Civic Square downtown. Entrants are asked to gather at the old plant by 6:30 p.m.

The parade starts at 6:45 p.m. and ends around 7 p.m. when the Christmas lights will be turned on downtown.

One change at the High Prairie parade is there will be no speeches. Criticism on social media prompted the decision by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association, which will provide other ways to express thanks to sponsors and volunteers.

“We also run the risk of poor weather, and no one wants to hear speeches if it is freezing cold or wet, windy and snowy,” says Beautification chair Chris Clegg.

“We recognize the valuable partnership and efforts of the Town of High Prairie to make this happen each year.”

There is no requirement to register for the High Prairie parade. Just attend and get in line!

Splash of Pretty Day Spa in High Prairie donated $500 to the High Prairie Community Beautification Association Nov. 8. Accepting the donation is Beautification chair Chris Clegg, left, from Splash of Pretty owner Shelley Binstead.