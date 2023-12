The annual High Prairie Santa Claus Parade was held as the leadup to turning on the Christmas lights and decorations in the centre of town Dec. 1. Entries were around the usual 10 or so but were much higher quality this year with more lights and decorations. As usual, the High Prairie Fire Department led the parade with the High Prairie Air Cadets marching behind.

The High Prairie Red Wings made an appearance at the parade, just before their home game against the Edson Eagles.

Peavey Mart sales lead Donna Carpentier holds a present while getting into the holiday spirit.

Look closely and you will see a horse in a Santa’s hat grazing peacefully, courtesy of A1 Western Wear Tack and Gifts.

Mickey Mouse wearing a St. Andrew’s t-shirt made an appearance, spreading good cheer!

Dawson Simonson poses beside a decoration on Peavey Mart’s float.

High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen Navada Caouette rode her trusty steed in the parade.

High Prairie School Division always decorates its bus for the parade. This year was no exception.

Jared Gomes brought the River Country vehicle to town. He works at KIX-FM as the morning host.