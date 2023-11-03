Saints win Raiders volleyball tournament

Richard Froese
South Peace News
The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints won the boys’ side of the annual Josh Halverson Junior High School Volleyball Tournament Oct 20-21, hosted by Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie.
The Saints defeated the Wabasca Mistassiniy Mustangs in the final of the five-team tournament.
St. Andrew’s bounced back after losing to Mistassiniy in preliminary round-robin play.
The Saints defeated the host Prairie River Raiders, the Kinuso Knights and Oski Pasikoniwew Kamik, of Wabasca in round-robin play.
Team coach Mathew Gabriel says the team played strong in the final and tournament.
“This was our first tournament,” Gabriel says.
“They played very well, they did their best.”
He plans to grow boys volleyball at the school next year.
“We hope to build junior boys volleyball,” Gabriel says.