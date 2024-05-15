Ryders golf fundraiser June 1

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Smoky River Ryders is hosting its third annual Fundraiser Golf Tournament at the Smoky River Golf Course in McLennan, and the club is hoping many will participate for the great cause.

The tournament will be on June 1, with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. and a four-ball, best-ball format. Entry fee is $300 per team, with the first 27 teams will be accepted.

“This is an important event to bring people out and enjoy themselves from across the region,” says Ryders’ president Tammy Stout.

“We enjoy hosting the event, and it gives us money to help support the area.”

Stout says the tournament will feature a hole-in-one $10,000 prize, various cash prizes and a 50/50.

“This year, we plan on having a Christmas meal delivered to the Manor East and Manor West in town,” says Stout of what they intend to do with the proceeds.

“We want to focus on our seniors in McLennan,” she adds. “We did last year but we want to put more effort and focus into giving them a nice Christmas.”

The group focuses on ensuring various groups in the regional communities are supported and have resources available to them. Their philanthropic endeavours stretch far and wide, helping low-income families, seniors, and people with mental health woes, to name a few.

“We want to support our Seniors Christmas Meal Delivery, and to also donate to individuals in the area,” explains Stout.

“It also gives us seed money to be able to hold additional events throughout the year.”

The tournament is open to anyone who wants to participate. Stout says it is a great opportunity to meet new friends and potentially win some cash.

Last year, the group managed to profit $2,000, with money going to a young woman who lost her husband to suicide. Other funds were allocated to Ryan Rondeau to help with his Bocce Ball expenses, Smoky River Regional Golf Course, to youth hockey players, and to Ecole Providence School.

“We believe that the world is not in a good place, and just to put food on your table is becoming a hardship,” says Stout.

“Last year, we put a call out to other organizations and clubs for a cereal drive for Cargill and we raised nearly $2k worth of cereal, school supplies, and other things that were donated to the Smoky River Region.”

Other upcoming Ryders’ events to watch for is the Bikers Awareness to Mental Health and Suicide Prevention at the McLennan Campground on May 25, a non-perishable food drive, and their annual Block Party, date still to be determined.

If you are interested in participating in the golf tournament, please phone Ren at (780) 291-0771 or DJ at (780) 837-0979.