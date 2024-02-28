Rural Chicks planning Women’s Day at Falher

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Rural Chicks are hoping all the ladies in the region are ready to have a great time this year at their 2024 Women’s Day.

The women are hosting their event on April 13 at the Falher Community Hall (otherwise known as Centre Chevalier). The all-day event will start at 9 a.m., with the doors opening at 8:30 a.m.

“There is a significant lack of events for women in the agricultural sector and for women living in rural communities,” says Northern Rural Chicks president Alexandra Brochu.

“It seems that we always have to travel to the cities or bigger centers to attend these events, which become very expensive and therefore, many just don’t attend,” she adds.

This is the second annual event organized by the Northern Rural Chicks, and it will feature Humbolt Bronco’s survivor and founder of Not Alone Co. Tyler Smith, mental health advocate Megz Reynolds, registered dietician Nikita Josephine Rose, and Anne & May Design Co. Interior Design and Custom Floor Plans owners Kayla Brochu and Josee Labbe.

“We organize these events in order to provide and promote services that we have in our area that many people are unaware that are available to them, (such as mental health, physical health, support for women in the agricultural sector, women in business,” Brochu says.

“We also emphasize during the event that there is help out there for those who need it and that people should not feel ashamed or cast aside if they reach out for these services,” she adds.

Brochu says having an event of this magnitude is even more important because the area is agriculturally focused and often there is a lot of stress and pressure associated with the industry.

“We need to have those discussions on mental health as well as on physical health in order for our families, our friends, and our communities stay together and work with each other,” says Brochu.

“These discussions are not easy; they are hard and emotional, but we need to remind ourselves and others that we are not alone.”

In addition to the four guest speakers, Northern Sunrise County’s deputy reeve Carolyn Kolebaba will be the mistress of ceremony for the event. Brochu adds they have hired Tangent’s Country Girl Catering’s Amber Ouelette to cater the event.

“We have applied for a few grants and are awaiting replies,” says Brochu of funding they’ve sought.

“So far, we have received funding from the Municipal District of Smoky River, Northern Sunrise County, Corteva, Viterra, Farm Credit Canada, Pembina, Sylvain & Company and Mathieu Hryniuk. We have more confirmed funds on their way as well.”

Alberta Canola director Christi Friesen will be presenting at the event, as well.

Brochu says this year there will be no vendors at the hall.

“People should definitely attend this event as it is truly one-of-a-kind in our area,” says Brochu. “A day where people can attend with their friends or family members and socialize with other. A day filled with four amazing guest speakers, a delicious catered lunch, a silent auction, door prizes and giveaways.”

Tickets for the event are $55 and can be purchased now at the Northern Rural Chicks’ website www.northernruralchicks.com or by calling Alex at (780) 837-0636.

“This will be a day to be reminded that we are important, that we are loved by those around us and that if we do need some assistance with our mental health, our physical health, or farming practices the help is available,” says Brochu.