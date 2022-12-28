Routhier Christmas Concert thrills audience

Ecole Routhier School in Falher presented its annual Christmas concert on Dec. 13 in English. The English concert featured class performances from students from kindergarten to Grade 6. It was the first Christmas concert at the school since 2019 before COVID-19 restrictions cancelled concerts in 2020 and 2021.
Students in Tiffany Mullen’s Grade 4 class shone during their rousing performance of Holiday Lights. Left-right, are Sune Kruger, Emma Carbone, Sienna Gray and Lera Bez- palchuk.
Students in Tiffany Mullen’s Grade 4 class sang Holiday Lights. Left-right, are Hunter Gilliss, Christien Boulet and Chase Gilliss.
Students in Rae-Ann Boivin’s Grade 1-2 class sing Jingle Bells and All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth. Left-right, are Owen Roth, Ameera Butt, Aiden Elliott, Daniel Audet, Aljane Tabagat, Peyton Audet and Jensen Gagnon.
Santa Claus joined Grade 5 students in Madeline Obst’s class to sing Elfie Selfie. Students in the front row, left-right, are Liam Simard, Graycen Garand, Zooey Shachtay and Mia Cotton. Rob Mathys played Santa.
Students in Laura Wuth’s Grade 3 class used handbells in We Wish You a Merry Christmas. Left-right, are Gracie Emard and Levi Lawrence.
Boys in Heidi Wegner’s Grade 6 class were all decked out while reciting a Christmas Poem. Left-right, are Nathaniel Ross, Liam Born, Dean Bourke, Cruze Henley and Colby Wickman. A very festive looking group, indeed!
Kindergarten students Katherine Gauthier, left, and Hendrick Beaudoin, sing Elf in Pocket with actions. Their teacher is Donna Seier.