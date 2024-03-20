Rotaract bringing dodgeball event back to Peace River

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

It’s time for you to remember the five Ds of dodgeball: dodge, duck, dip, dive, and dodge, in preparation for the 2024 Dodgeball Tournament in Peace River.

The Peace River Rotaract is hosting the tournament, which will be for participants 18 years of age or older. It will be held on May 3-4 at the Baytex Energy Centre.

Peace River Rotaract director Rylee Armstrong says this is the second year they’ve hosted a dodgeball tournament, and it is an opportunity to have a lot of fun, while helping to raise funds for important community events.

“This is an exciting sporting event that requires no equipment or skill set, and everyone can participate, and it is such a good time,” says Armstrong.

“This year, we are planning on reinvesting funds for our upcoming Rotaract River Days which will be held downtown Peace River, July 5-7,” she adds.

Cost to register a team into the dodgeball tournament is $350, with each team having six to 10 players. Armstrong says the match consists of the best of five sets, and different divisions include Blue Stars, Average Joes, and Old Balls.

In the tournament, players will attempt to eliminate the opponent by hitting them with the ball or catching their throws. If a player is hit with a live ball, the player is out until one team is eliminated.

“The dodgeball tournament is something fun for adults apart from the usual winter sports like hockey, curling, etc.,” says Armstrong.

“It is also an opportunity for adults to gather in the beer gardens and socialize. Dodgeball is something unique that is exclusive to our hometown.”

Armstrong explains that matches last anywhere from 10-20 minutes. Round robin play will require two days for each team in each pool to square off to determine the winners. She says winners will be awarded trophies and cash prizes of $1,000 for each division.

Division sponsors for this year’s tournament include Lyle’s Trucking, Glen Armstrong Construction and Northern Metallic.

“Last year was our first attempt so we limited registration to 18 teams,” she explains. “Registration was full and we had lots of time so this year we’ve decided to open the event to 24 teams. To date, we already have 16 teams registered.”

Armstrong urges interested participants to register their teams soon, so they don’t miss out on the fun event.

“Join us for the action and entertainment,” she says.

“We have a spectators areas setup and it so fun to watch. The beer gardens will be open to the public,” she adds.

Rotaract is also looking for volunteers to help with bar service and security. Anyone interested in helping can email the Rotaract team at peace.rotaract@gmail.com

“The Rotaract Club is taking pride and action in our hometown,” says Armstrong. “Our efforts are to enhance the lives of our residents, giving them something to be proud of.

Our accomplishments to date have garnered support from municipalities and local businesses which see the value in our work,” she adds.