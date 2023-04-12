Rodeo action coming to High Prairie April 29-30

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s time again for some rodeo action!

The High Prairie Agricultural Society presents its 2023 Amateur Spring Rodeo at the High Prairie Agriplex April 29-30.

Rodeo fans will get their first taste of rodeo action for the coming season in the comfort of indoors.

Junior events include junior bull riding, junior barrels, pewee barrels and junior breakaway roping.

Senior events include saddle bronc, bareback, tie down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, team roping, ladies barrels, ladies breakaway roping.

Miller Rodeo provides the top-notch stock which is sure to challenge the best rodeo contestants.

A slack, if necessary, follows Saturday’s main performance.

The popular mutton bustin’ returns as does local barrels. Entries within 80 km of High Prairie must pre-register by calling (780) 523-0802 on April 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come see the future stars of rodeo at the beginning of their careers.

The kitchen is open both days as is the beer gardens, 18 and over please. Enter the 50/50 raffle, which occurs both days, or the raffle for half a beef.

Showtime is April 29 at 5 p.m. and April 30 at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime.

Admission is $20 for teenagers and adults and $10 for children 6-12 years. Children up to five years are admitted free but only if accompanied by a parent.