Rocky ride for Pioneers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Pioneers got off to rocky start in high school nine-man football last week.

On the road, the Pioneers were shut out 36-0 by the Rocky Mountain House Rebels Sept. 10.

Co-head coaches Mark Owens and Hayden Gust were pleased with the effort despite coming away with no points.

“We are proud of the way the Pioneers played for their first game,” Owen says.

“They never quit and played until the last whistle against a strong team that was undefeated last season.”

The Pioneers played a nine-man game in the Mighty Peace Football Conference spring jamboree, he says.

“That was the only nine-man game experience we had before the game in Rocky Mountain House,” Owens says.

He says the defense played strong in the second half.

“They were in the right place and we need to work on open-field tackling,” Owens says.

The Pioneers finished tackles in the second half and held the Rocky Mountain offence very well, he notes.

Liam Schlack recorded two interceptions and Darren Croker had one, Owens says. Joel Brennan made several strong tackles.

“The offence needs to work on a few things to be more successful,” Owens says.

He says new quarterback Simon Doerksen will need more time to build his skills.

“We have a young offensive line and we need to work on aggressive blocking and picking up the linebacker blitzes,” Owens says.

“We are adding more to our playbook to get some quick passes against a strong blitzing team.”

After hosting the Wetaskiwin Sabres on Sept. 17, the Pioneers are scheduled to visit the Ponoka Broncs Sept. 23.

Peace River hosts the Camrose Trojans to close the regular season on Oct. 8 at noon.

The Pioneers plays in a provincial nine-man football league that Owens says doesn’t have an official name.