Road tour will educate councillors on county projects

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is taking a road trip to tour the area.

At its regular meeting March 13, council approved the tour for June 17 to take a look at several infrastructure projects and new facilities.

However, the date could change since June 17 was chosen in the absence of four council members. Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Lane Monteith was absent for the agenda item while South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart, Heart River – Salt Prairie Councillor Garrett Zahacy and Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt were absent from the entire meeting.

“Visiting the sites in person provides council with a better overall understanding on the projects, their locations and scope of work, their benefits and any limitations of the sites,” director of operations Kevin Cymbaluk told council.

“We have completed a list of projects to visit for council’s selection.”

On the tour, council will visit:

-Gilwood Road bridge rehabilitation.

-Enilda walking trails.

-Enilda water management maintenance.

-Paving of Township Rd. 752A (Hilliard’s Bay Road)

-Joussard solar street lights.

-Driftpile gravel pit.

-Faust Third and Fourth Ave. new curb, gutter and sidewalks, a proposed project.

-Faust back alley construction.

-Spruce Point Park marina west of Kinuso.

-Kinosayo Museum in Kinuso.

-Swan River wastewater lagoon near Kinuso.

-New outdoor basketball court in Kinuso.

Cymbaluk estimates the round trip would take almost eight hours, including lunch.

Administration suggested the week of June 10-14 for the tour.

It is also the week of a regular council meeting on June 12 and the county barbecue is scheduled for the following week on June 20, he noted.

Council will tour the county on the Big Lakes County Rural Transportation bus that is used for scheduled service on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If council wished to take the tour on those days, the County would have have had to rent a bus from High Prairie School Division. It would cost about $725 to rent a bus from the school division, Cymbaluk told council.