Road construction in final stages October 28, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Construction and upgrades in High Prairie on 52 Ave. between 49 St. and 51 St. is in the final stages. Work on the block between 49 and 50 started Sept. 16. Construction on 52 Ave. between 50 and 51 streets started in the spring. Basically, the only work left is to pave the two blocks of 52 Ave. Abover, work to pave 52 Ave. in High Prairie between 50 and 51 streets is nearly ready. The project included new sidewalks and curbs and gutters and new infrastructure underground.