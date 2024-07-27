Rising star to play at annual rodeo dance

Chris LeBlanc plays at this year’s rodeo dance.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

When all the cowgirls and cowboys have retired for the night, the fun is not over! It is time to kick back and enjoy some terrific music and dancing at the rodeo dance.

This year, Chris LeBlanc provides the entertainment.

LeBlanc’s website says for LeBlanc, it’s all about the music! It started with his first band practice at the tender age of three years in his hometown of Shediac, N.B.

Music was in the family so there was no doubt that a young Chris was destined for stardom. Fast-forward a few years to 2007 in Calgary, when he released his first album Too Much Nothin’. Shortly after, he won the 2008 Country 105/Lammies Rising Star contest. He was also nominated for Country Recording-of-the-Year at the 2009 East Coast Music Awards, and was presented with the Dick Damron Award at the Dick Damron Tribute Show;

But the accolades do not stop there!

LeBlanc got together with award-winning singer/songwriter, producer and friend Steve Fox to begin working on his sophomore album Two Hearts and Four Wheels. Released in 2012 with favourites Little Brick Bungalow, Fallen and the title track Two Hearts and Four Wheels, which was written by LeBlanc and Fox, was almost recorded by Super Group Rascal Flatts after they heard it and took it into rehearsals.

But come hear for yourself! LeBlanc always puts on an electrifying live show and lives for the stage. He has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with many great Canadian and American artists including Julian Ustin to Charlie Pride and most recently, opening for Doc Walker.

LeBlanc’s smooth, deep vocals and unique styling instantly captivates his audience.

Between his tour schedule, LeBlanc is finding time to work on his third album and is excited to get his new music to the airwaves as his career continues in an upward spiral.

The dance begins at 10 p.m. each night at the Edmo Peyre Hall on the rodeo grounds. Doors open at 9:30 p.m.