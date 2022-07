The fifth annual Spruce Point Park Rodeo was held July 2-3 at Spruce Point Park west of Kinuso. The rodeo is part of the Wildrose Rodeo Association circuit. Photos are from July 3. The rodeo included peewee, junior, and adult events. There were three types of roping: tie down, team, and breakaway. There was also steer, bull, and saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and novice horse riding. Mutton busting was and always is a crowd favourite.

Colton Stark, from Wabamun, in junior steer riding, prepares for a tumble. T.J. Milne, from Grimshaw, attempts to corral a calf in the tie-down event. Watching is rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk. Monica Kippers, from Barrhead, rounds a barrel in the ladies barrel race. The other barrel racing categories were junior and peewee. Dawn-Marie Brandon, from Mayerthorpe, was hot on the heels of this calf in the ladies break-away roping. Play it Up has all four feet off the ground, but Cash Sidor, from Edson, holds on in the junior bull riding competition. The rodeo clowns add a bit of laughter to the festivities. Ricky Ticky Wanchuk, well-known in the rodeo circuit not only in the region but also Alberta, provided many laughs for many. Above, he is up to his usual antics.