Ride ’em, cowboy!

Riders on horses and bulls were rockin’ and rollin’ at the annual High Prairie Amateur Spring Rodeo, April 27-28 at the High Prairie Agriplex. The High Prairie Agricultural Society hosted the event that featured saddle bronc, bareback riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, ladies’ breakaway roping, junior breakaway roping, mini buckers, ladies’ barrel racing and local barrel racing. The popular mutton bustin’ for young children entertained the crowd during intermission. Opening ceremonies at the first show included a moment of silence for the late Frank Pratt, who passed away April 3 at 97 years of age. He was a longtime High Prairie resident who lived a life with horses and was a strong supporter of local rodeos. A moment of silence on the second day honoured the late Gerry Williscroft, who passed away Feb. 9 at 63 years. He was also a longtime local resident and supporter of rodeo in the region. The Wildrose Rodeo Association sanctioned the event.

Trey Shadlock, of Debdem, Sask., gets a rough ride in saddle bronc riding at the rodeo April 27.

Shelby Cook, of High Prairie, rounds a barrel in ladies’ barrel racing at the rodeo on April 27.

Olivia Petryshen, of High Prairie, rounds a barrel in local barrel racing at the rodeo April 27.

Logan Rasmussen, of Dixonville, gets bucked off in bareback riding at the rodeo on April 27.