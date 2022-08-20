Ride ’em, cowboy

Action in the rodeo ring thrilled crowds at the 60th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo, Aug. 2-3. Over the two days, riders competed in various events such as bareback riding, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, bull riding, tie-down roping, team roping, ladies’ barrel racing, along with the ever-fun children’s calf scramble. Other special adult events included wild cow milking, wild pony chase, chariot racing and pony chuckwagon races.

Ethan Schultz, of Wheatland County, leaves the chute in bull riding Aug. 2 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Brock Radford, of Dewinton, gets a rough ride in bull riding Aug. 2 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Jared Parsonage, of Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, hangs on tight in bull riding Aug. 2 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Dyllan Duperron, of Valleyview, holds on tight in saddle bronc riding Aug. 2 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Riley Regier, of Coronation, is riding high in saddle bronc riding Aug. 2 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Wyatt Maines, of Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, holds on tight in bareback riding Aug. 2 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Brandt Quartly, 9, of High Prairie, wins a bicycle donated by POPS Home Hardware in the children’s calf scramble Aug. 3 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. Skye Schermerhorn, 10, of Slave Lake, left, wins a bicycle donated by POPS Home Hardware in the children’s calf scramble Aug. 2 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. The prize was presented by rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk, right. Kylie Whiteside, of Longview, rounds a barrel in ladies’ barrel racing Aug. 2 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo. The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Wranglers performed the Grand Entry at the rodeo show Aug. 2-3. Shelby Cook, left, leads the way, followed by Teagan Barnes-Roberts, right. Rodeo clown Ricky Ticky Wanchuk responds to a fire call in his special fire truck Aug. 2 at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.